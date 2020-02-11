Shepherd Appointed; Dunbar, Bauer and James Retained as Clarion Trustees

CLARION, Pa. – Pennsylvania Senate has confirmed four nominees to Clarion University Council of Trustees.

Joy M. Dunbar, Milissa Bauer, and Lee James were reappointed, and Brendan M. Shepherd was appointed to replace Syed Ali-Zaidi, who passed away.

Dunbar of State College, was appointed to the Council of Trustees in 2009 and reappointed in 2013. She is chief administrator for the Pennsylvania Rural Leadership Program and senior associate at The Pennsylvania State University. She frequently lectures to various leadership, governmental, and agricultural groups around the world and is a feature writer for local government publications. Dunbar holds a B.A. in English and M.S. in communication from Clarion University and has completed all coursework and comprehensive exams toward a Ph.D. in speech communication at Penn State.

Bauer of Clarion, was appointed to the Council of Trustees in October 2012 and reappointed in 2013. She is executive vice president and CFO for The Kriebel Companies, one of the largest independent natural gas producers in the state. Bauer is secretary/treasurer of the PA Producers Service Company of the PA Independent Oil & Gas Association. She directs and chairs The Children’s Scholarship Fund of PA and is treasurer of Clarion County YMCA. Bauer holds a B.S. in accounting from Clarion University, where she swam for the four-time NCAA Division II National Championship women’s swim team.

The Honorable R. Lee James R. Lee James of Oil City was appointed to the Council of Trustees in 1997 and reappointed in 2002, 2009 and 2013. Following a career of 40-plus years as a local businessman in the banking and investment management sectors, James was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in November 2012, serving Venango and Butler counties. He serves on the Fifth Congressional District Military Academies Advisory Board and Venango Area and Franklin chambers of commerce. James is a member of Lodge #363 F & AM and was honorably discharged from the U. S. Navy in 1972. He holds a B.S. in economics and an MBA from Clarion University.

Brendan Shepherd of Wexford served as a Clarion University student trustee in spring 2016. He is a senior human resources business partner for Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. He has been a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pittsburgh since 2018. At Clarion, he was involved in Student Senate and Clarion Student’s Association and was an active cadet for the Air Force Junior Reserves Training Corps. Shepherd graduated from Clarion University in 2016 with a BSBA in human resource management.

