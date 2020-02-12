 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This hearty casserole is loaded with a combination of red potatoes, bacon, cheeses, and sour cream!

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

Ingredients

6 or 7 medium red potatoes, baked
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
3 cups sour cream
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, sliced

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cut baked potatoes into 1-in. cubes. Place half in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the salt, pepper, and bacon. Top with half of the sour cream and cheeses. Repeat layers.

~Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes (or until cheeses are melted). Sprinkle with onions.


