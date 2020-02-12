Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

This hearty casserole is loaded with a combination of red potatoes, bacon, cheeses, and sour cream!

Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

Ingredients

6 or 7 medium red potatoes, baked

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

3 cups sour cream

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, sliced

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cut baked potatoes into 1-in. cubes. Place half in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the salt, pepper, and bacon. Top with half of the sour cream and cheeses. Repeat layers.

~Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes (or until cheeses are melted). Sprinkle with onions.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.