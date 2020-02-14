Kennemuth Helps C-L Girls Top Forest Area

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Anna Kennemuth scored 13 points to lead Clarion-Limestone past visiting Forest Area, 60-32, in KSAC North play.

(Photo by Chris Rossetti)

Syndey Simpson hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points in the win for the Lady Lions with Kendall Dunn, Janelle Pezzuti and Frances Milliron each chipping in nine points.

Jessica Wagner had 19 points and 15 rebounds to pace Forest Area with Megan Clow chipping in eight points.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.