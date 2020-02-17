Emlenton Woman Charged After 4-Year-Old Child Found on Emlenton Bridge

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman is facing charges after a four-year-old child in her care was found alone on the Emlenton Bridge.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, a four-year-old female child was found on the Emlenton Bridge and was taken into care at the Emlenton Ambulance Station.

Police say the child remained at the station for approximately three hours.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the child’s caretaker, a known 24-year-old Emlenton woman, was asleep on a couch while caring for the four-year-old child and a four-month-old infant.

Charges were filed in District Court 28-3-04.

