 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Emlenton Woman Charged After 4-Year-Old Child Found on Emlenton Bridge

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman is facing charges after a four-year-old child in her care was found alone on the Emlenton Bridge.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 16, a four-year-old female child was found on the Emlenton Bridge and was taken into care at the Emlenton Ambulance Station.

Police say the child remained at the station for approximately three hours.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the child’s caretaker, a known 24-year-old Emlenton woman, was asleep on a couch while caring for the four-year-old child and a four-month-old infant.

Charges were filed in District Court 28-3-04.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.