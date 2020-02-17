Miles Brothers LLC Expands on Its Position with DCED Environmental Truck Stop Grant

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Miles Brothers issued a statement on Friday further outlining their position regarding a DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) grant awarded for an environmental study of the long-abandoned 76 Truck Stop in Strattanville.

The complete statement from Miles Brothers LLC follows:

Miles Brothers LLC has initiated another step in the multi-phase evaluation process of the old truck stop on Route 322, Exit 70 of I-80. The former truck stop carries many unknown environmental risks. Conducting an environmental study is a critical component of prospecting and revitalizing former industrial sites. Lands such as this, need to be evaluated and acted on correctly. What’s most important is that the site needs to be safe and free of hazards for the next generation of an occupant.

Unfortunately, evaluating and remediating these risk comes at a high cost. With highly polluted property, remediation costs often exceed the end value of the revitalized work. This is more than likely why the property has not already been repurposed. Without a strategic redevelopment plan in place, a site such as this will remain in a perpetual state of blight and decay.

Repurposing brownfields such as this and the former O-I Glass plant have become a passion of Miles Brothers, LLC. It is about working with local, regional, and state governments to produce the best outcome. We are strong believers that the local economy is always best served with a successful public-private partnership.

On behalf of Miles Brothers, LLC, the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) was approved for a $37,344.00 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property. Miles Brothers will match the grant with $12,448.00 or more to have the work completed. We will use this evaluation to determine unforeseen risks and establish a comprehensive cost outline to remediate the site.

As developers, and on behalf of the community, we owe a great deal of gratitude to Governor Tom Wolf and his administration, The Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, Secretary Dennis Davin from the Department of Community and Economic Development, and last, but never least, Representative Donna Oberlander for her continued efforts to revitalize our community.

As stewards of the community, it is reassuring that our political leaders share the same goals and enthusiasm for the area as we do.