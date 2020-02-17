 

New Bethlehem Man Seriously Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Tree

Monday, February 17, 2020 @ 03:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulancePORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Porter Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 4:38 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 21-year-old Colten W. Mohney, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, traveling north on Saint Charles Road just north of the Armstrong-Clarion County line in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say Mohney was negotiating a left curve in the road when his vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Mohney suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was not using a seat belt.

He was cited for a speed violation.


