Police Investigating DUI Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a DUI-related crash that occurred in Washington Township.

According to police, around 7:20 p.m. on February 7, a known 26-year-old Vowinckel man crashed his vehicle on State Route 208 just east of Stitzinger Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was then determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.