Say What?!: Swedish Woman Spots Long-Lost Mixtape at Art Exhibition

MALLORCA, SPAIN – A Swedish woman visiting an art exhibit made an unexpected discovery — a cassette mixtape she lost during a trip to Spain more than 20 years earlier.

Stella Wedell said that she was vacationing with her family in Spain in the early 1990s, when she was only 12 years old, when she lost her mixtape. The tape was lost in Empuriabrava or on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.