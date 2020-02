Your daily sports update.

Adam Frazier revealed a secret that helps explain his inconsistency at the plate last season and gives an indication of his willingness to play through pain.

Speaking on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday morning, Pittsburgh Steeler head coach Mije Tomlin said he didn’t have any doubt Ben Roethlisberger will be ready for the coming season as a 38-year-old quarterback.

New year, another Denny Hamlin win in the Daytona 500, and Joe Gibbs still has the team to beat in NASCAR.

Characterizing himself as “hacked off” at ESPN’s portrayal of his young quarterback over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin went on the network Monday morning to clear the air.

Ryan Newman was involved in a scary crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

