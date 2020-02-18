$650,000 Jackpot-Winning Cash 5 Ticket Sold in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Saturday, February 15 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 02-06-13-18-22, to win $650,000, less withholding.

The winning ticket was sold at Wyattville Country Store and Gardens located at 2810 US Route 322 in Franklin.

The store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 41,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

