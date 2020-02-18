Clarion Man Caught With 264 Live Marijuana Plants, Meth, Suboxone Due in Court on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was caught with 264 live marijuana plants, meth, and suboxone in his Limestone Township residence is due in court on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old James Gregory Cooper is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

Cooper faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from the execution of a drug-related search warrant on a residence in Limestone Township in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, June 3, CNET served a drug-related search warrant at James Cooper’s residence on South Mechanicsville Road/McGregor Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) team executed the warrant, Cooper was located inside the residence, and he was taken into custody without incident. The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit and CNET then conducted a search of the residence and property.

The following items were seized:

67 live marijuana plants (located inside grow room attached to the rear of residence)

197 live marijuana starter plants

8.5 pounds of processed marijuana

grow lighting equipment

three ballasts

letter of indicia for James G. Cooper

a container of unknown white powder

box of sandwich baggies

various documents including “owe sheets”

green pill bottle containing suboxone

eye case containing methamphetamine residue and paraphernalia

glass jars containing marijuana seeds

5 glass smoking devices for marijuana and methamphetamine

1,000 watt grow lamp bulb

3 digital scales

Cooper was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

Court documents indicate Cooper faces another plea hearing on Wednesday on the following charges related to another case where four pounds of marijuana was found left behind after he was evicted from a Piney Township residence:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

