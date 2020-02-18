Clarion University Encourages Community Conversations Through ‘Considering Race’ Film Series

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University’s Presidential Commission on Racial Equity, Presidential Diversity Advisory Council, and Center for First-Year Experience have joined to present a film series, “Community Conversations: Considering Race.”

The series opens with the screening of “White Like Me” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, in Suites on Main North Theater. A student- and faculty-led discussion will follow.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

“The authors of the Declaration of Independence outlined a bold vision for America: a nation in which there would be equal justice for all. More than 200 years later, it has yet to be achieved,” according to the series sponsors. “As we strive to improve conversations about race, racism, and racial justice in a constantly shifting environment, these conversations are more important than ever.”

The films were chosen to illustrate and begin conversations about the difficult issues faced when talking about race and equity.

Remaining films, all beginning at 7:30 p.m., will be:

Race: The Power of Illusion – Part I, March 18;

Race: The Power of Illusion – Part II, March 25;

Race: The Power of Illusion – Part III, April 1 (preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a Student Expo with refreshments).

