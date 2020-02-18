Pauline “Polly” L. Boring, 95, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born December 10, 1924 in Van, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. and Dora M. Linn Eakin.

Polly was a graduate of Rockland High School who was proud to return to nursing school after 25 years of being a wife and mother and graduated as an LPN in the class of 1967.

She worked as a psychiatric LPN and EEG technician at the Oil City Hospital, retiring after 25 years.

Mrs. Boring was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was also involved with various church ladies’ organizations. She was also a member of the Hope Circle Group and the Belle Lettres.

Polly enjoyed golf, counted cross stitch, knitting, reading, keeping up with current events and politics, entertaining, and was an avid bridge player.

On May 9, 1942, she was married to James H. Boring who preceded her in death on June 24, 1992. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together. She was later married to Donald Winger who also preceded her in death.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Boring-Smith and her husband Edmond of Las Vegas, NV; a daughter-in-law, Shirl Boring of Andover, OH; a grandson, Eric J. Boring and his wife Mo; and a granddaughter, Holly Boring.

Also surviving is a sister, Lillian Jewell Etzell of East Aurora, NY.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas J. Boring and Mark E. Boring; two infant daughters, Donna A. Boring and Barbara A. Boring; a grandson, Matthew S. Boring; two brothers, Robert R. Eakin and Frank Eakin; and four sisters, Dorothy Jean Estep, Helen Grant, Evalyn Ziegler, and Jesse Arlene Hart.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 am to noon where funeral services will follow at noon with the Rev. Julie Kolacz, officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, Maple Shade.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

