Your daily sports update.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The Penguins were missing another vital component of their roster Tuesday, but dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2.

After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers as head coach.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday night.

Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and six rebounds and No. 8 Florida State pulled away in the second half, beating Pitt, 82-67, on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for describing the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal” during an on-camera interview with ESPN.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.