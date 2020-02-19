Featured Local Job: Part Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a PART-TIME TELLER at its Clarion office.

Prior banking experience recommended but not required.

Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential.

Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by 03/03/2020 at Clarion County Community Bank, ATTN: Branch Manager, 333 Main Street, Clarion PA 16214 or email to bwenner@clarionbank.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V

