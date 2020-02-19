SPONSORED: Veronesi Gunworks Will Buy Your Guns!
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In addition to being a one-stop shop for the finest firearms, optics, accessories, and Liberty safes, Veronesi Gunworks will BUY YOUR GUNS!
No collection is too large or too small – $100.00 or $100,000.00 – take your used firearms in, and they will BUY THEM ALL!
So, whether you want to trade Ol’ Betsy in for a new deer rifle or liquidate a large collection for CASH, they have you covered.
There will be no lowball offers given; they PAY TOP DOLLAR for your used firearms!
Veronesi Gunworks is located at 3258 State Route 28 & 66, New Bethlehem, Pa.
Call 814-275-4382, or visit their website at Veronesigunworks.com.
Hours:
– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
– Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
– Sunday: CLOSED
