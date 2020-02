Feb. 20 basketball scores.

GIRLS

D9 LEAGUE

Brookville 45, Bradford 41

BOYS

DISTRICT 10 CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Winner Plays DuBois in Subregional)

Meadville 54, Erie Cathedral Prep 52

