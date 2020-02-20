 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208

Thursday, February 20, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened on State Route 208 in Richland Township.

According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on Friday, February 14, an unidentified vehicle was traveling west on State Route 208 near the intersection with State Route 478 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say the vehicle traveled off the north berm of the roadway and struck two road signs, then fled the scene without reporting the damage to the signs.


