Robert W. Laing Jr., 71, of Franklin passed away at 3:05 P.M. on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Butler VA Health Care System.

Born in Franklin on August 27, 1948 he was the son of the late Robert W. Laing Sr. and Laverne C. Irwin Laing.

Bob was a graduate of Franklin High School and also attended Clarion University.

He was self-employed and worked many years as a trucker with Laing Trucking and Franklin Gravel.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served two tours of duty and worked as a mechanic on air boats.

Bob loved western movies, collecting coins, and was an avid motorcycle rider. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Abate and Gold Wings.

He loved being social and was a member of American Legion, VFW Jesse G. Greer Post 1835, Franklin Moose Club and Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

Bob loved his dogs Rambo and Bandit and they will miss him very much.

Bob was married to the former Margaret H. “Peggy’ Hinds on April 22, 2000 and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2005.

Surviving are two sons; Marcus Laing and his significant other Judy Marie Wagner of Franklin and Robert W. Laing III of Franklin; four grandchildren, Britney Hornstrom and her husband Brent of Franklin, Brandon Laing of Franklin, Robert W. Laing IV of Franklin and Ashley Laing of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Alton E. Laing.

At Bob’s request there will be no visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday at Lupher Chapel Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

