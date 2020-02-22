 

A look at the Brackets from the First Day of the District 9 2A Wrestling Championships

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

wrestling-photoHYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – The first day of the District 9 wrestling championships took place with action in Class 2A Friday at Clearfield High School.

Click here to take a look at the brackets from each weight class. Brackets provided by Pa-Wrestling.com.

District 9 wrestling coverage on exporeClarion.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.


