David C. Hauserman

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

dave-obitDavid C. Hauserman, 42, of Cooksburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Dave was born in Butler, PA to the late Donald D. Hauserman Sr. and Kathleen A. Spithaler Hauserman, on April 22, 1977.

He married the love of his life, Stephanie D. Stitely, on July 3, 1999, in Cooks Forest.

Dave was a 1996 graduate of North Clarion High School and was a mechanic for most of his life. He loved motorcycles and vehicles. He belonged to some biker groups and was a part of Bikers for Justice.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving daughter Emily Hauserman, at home; brothers: Christopher J. Hauserman, of Strattanville, PA and Donald D. Hauserman Jr. and wife Karen, of Lucinda, PA; a sister Melissa F. Foley and fiancée Tim Rabenstein, of Calvary, PA; mother-in-law, Diana Stitely, of Vowinckel, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Dave was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Stitely, a brother-in-law, Forrest Stitely and his wife Susan and their daughters, Megan and Brooke.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00am at the funeral home. The family request that everyone who comes to PLEASE wear jeans and t-shirts in honor of Dave.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 as Dave was big into supporting the military.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


