District 9 Releases Updated Basketball Brackets (Excludes Games from Friday)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – District 9 updated its basketball playoff brackets to include games being played Tuesday, Feb. 25.

(Photo: Brandon Pierce and Keystone will take on Clarion in the District 9 Class 2A boys’ semifinals Tuesday at Redbank Valley High School. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Games included in the update are the Class 1A girls’ and Class 2A boys’ semifinals, the Class 3A boys’ championship game and the District 8-9-10 Class 5A subregional semifinals.

In addition, times were also announced for the championship games being played Thursday, Feb. 27, and Friday, Feb. 28.

The Class 1A boys’ and Class 2A girls’ brackets will be updated over the weekend.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason including all the brackets can be found D9Sports.com’s playoff home page.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Top-seeded North Clarion will play fourth-seeded Elk County Catholic at 7 p.m. at Kane High School, while third-seeded Otto-Eldred will play second-seeded Coudersport at 6 p.m. at Bradford High School.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Top-seeded Keystone will play fourth-seeded Clarion at 7 p.m. at Redbank Valley High School, while second-seeded Coudersport will take on third-seeded Ridgway at 7:30 p.m. at Bradford High School.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Top-seeded Brookville will play second-seeded Kane for the title at 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

CLASS 5A BOYS

DuBois will take on District 10 champion Meadville at 6 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TIMES

The following championship game times have also been set:

Class 4A Girls: Punxsutawney vs. winner of Bradford vs. St. Marys, 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Tippin Gym

Class 4A Boys: Clearfield vs. Bradford, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Tippin Gym

Class 2A Girls: Teams to be determined, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tippin Gym

Class 3A Girls: Moniteau vs. Brookville, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tippin Gym

Class 3A Boys Subregional:District 9 champion vs. District 5 champion, 3 p.m., Feb. 29, at Clearfield High School

