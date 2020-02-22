 

State Police Searching for Owner of Wig, Sex Toys

Saturday, February 22, 2020 @ 01:02 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are searching for the owner of a duffle bag that was left behind at gas station in Emlenton late Friday morning.

Trooper Falco said a black duffel bag containing multiple pieces of clothing, a wig, and sex toys was found outside of the Cogo’s gas station near Emlenton, just off Interstate 80.

The items were found around 11:30 a.m., according to Trooper Falco.

Anyone who may have lost these items is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 to identify and claim.


