State Police Searching for Owner of Wig, Sex Toys

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are searching for the owner of a duffle bag that was left behind at gas station in Emlenton late Friday morning.

Trooper Falco said a black duffel bag containing multiple pieces of clothing, a wig, and sex toys was found outside of the Cogo’s gas station near Emlenton, just off Interstate 80.

The items were found around 11:30 a.m., according to Trooper Falco.

Anyone who may have lost these items is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596 to identify and claim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.