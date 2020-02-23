Robert E. “Bob/Diz” Dehn, 87, of Fryburg, PA. , and formerly of Oil City, died at 2:20 A.M. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 following a short stay at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born March 28, 1932 in Oil City, PA. He was the son of the late Edward G. Dehn and Alexandra Slachciak Dehn.

Bob was a 1950 graduate of oil City High School.

Mr. Dehn had served in the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

During his life, Bob enjoyed car races, listening to music, comedy shows, and drawing cartoons.

He enjoyed spending the day detailing cars for friends, and at the end of the day, he loved to see a car shine.

He treasured his time with his family and of course loved a good spaghetti dinner.

Robert married the love of his life Janet J. Wiltak on May 26, 1956. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his wife’s death in 2006.

Bob was employed by Continental Can Co. for 37 years, retiring at the age of 55.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Left to cherish his memory, are two daughters an their spouses, Debra J. Rodgers(John, Jr.) and Karen F. Porco(Allan) with whom he made his home for the past 13 years.

He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Drew Bickel, Emily Hannold and her significant other, Ryan Baird of Oil City, Deanna Porco and her significant other Jeff Kifer of Chiswick, Andrea Kapp (Dustin) of Columbus, IN and Jon-Robert Porco and his significant other Jordan Carroll of Venus. Bob’s first great grandchild is due in July.

He is also survived by his youngest brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Dehn, and a special niece Dorothy (Dottie) Zieg, who was like a sister to his wife.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews on both sides of his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother Edward Dehn, a sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and John Gregory, sister in law Anna Smith & her husband Marvin and a sister in law Dorothy Brzuz and her husband John, and a brother in law John Wiltak, and several sisters in law in their youth.

Bob was also preceded in death by a grandson-in-law Ian Hannold.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Family suggests random acts of kindness for those in need, or a donation to a charity of one’s choice in his memory.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.