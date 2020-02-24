 

Hinderliter, Beighley Continue to Lead District 9 Basketball in Scoring

Monday, February 24, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Tara Hinderliter Redbank Valley BakaysaCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Karns City’s Chase Beighley continue to top the District 9 girls’ and boys’ basketball scoring leaderboards respectively.

(Photo of Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter, the leading girls’ scorer in District 9. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Hinderliter is averaging 22.0 points per game and is one of two District 9 girls’ players to top the 20 ppg mark, while Beighley, whose season is over, averaged 24.3 ppg. He is one of five District 9 boys’ players to average at least 20 ppg.

Rounding out the Top Five in girls’ scoring are Clarion’s Kait Constantino (20.9 ppg), Port Allegany’s Cailey Barnett (18.8 ppg; her season is concluded), Bradford’s Hannah Lary (18.6 ppg; her season is concluded) and Union’s Dominika Logue (17.2 ppg; her season is concluded).

A full District 9 girls’ basketball Top 25 can be viewed here.

Rounding out the Top Five in boys’ scoring are A-C Valley’s Levi Orton (23.1 ppg), Clarion’s Cal German (21.6 ppg), Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti (20.7 ppg) and Northern Potter’s Carter Anderson (20.1 ppg; his season is concluded).

A full District 9 boys’ basketball Top 25 can be view here.


