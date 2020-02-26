Colleagues Honor Late Firefighter Bryan Watkins with Last Call

HAWTHORN, Pa., (EYT) – First responders gathered on Monday, February 24, to honor a 24-year member of the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department.

(PHOTOS: First Responders gather for the last call for Bryan Watkins at the Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department.)

Bryan Glen Watkins passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 21.

“Bryan was involved in just about everything there was at the fire hall,” Hawthorn Fire Chief Curt Kiehl told exploreClarion.com.

Watkins served as Vice President of the fire department. He also was a member of various other committees at the fire department, many of which he chaired.

Watkins was currently spearheading an initiative to create a fire police force for the department that would handle traffic control during emergency calls, while the fire crews concentrate on managing the emergency.

“He was pretty-much taking charge of that project,” Kiehl said. “He had a big class last year at our department. It was something he really wanted to get established.”

First responders gathered at the Hawthorn Fire Station Monday evening to participate in the last call for Watkins.

“We talked about Bryan and his year’s of service,” Kiehl explained. “We said a prayer. The 9-1-1 center set our tones off so the siren sounded for two minutes. The dispatcher calls for Firefighter Watkins. He doesn’t answer. They thank him for his service and announce this is his last call.”

Clarion County to Firefighter Watkins Clarion County to Firefighter Watkins Having heard no response from Firefighter Bryan Watkins, we know that he has responded to his last call on earth and that the Emergency Services department in the hereafter has a new responder. Bryan was an avid community member. Throughout the years, Bryan had served as Firefighter, Paramedic, and most recently took the role of Fire Police. Bryan served the citizens of Hawthorn for 24 years. We appreciate Bryan’s dedication and his family’s sacrifices during the time Bryan was a Firefighter. Bryan has completed his tour as Firefighter in this life and has now become a Guardian who will help watch out for all Emergency Services Providers as they respond to emergencies in the Redbank Valley area. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his brothers and sisters of the Hawthorn Fire Dept. Be safe until we meet again.

Representatives in attendance at the Last Call Ceremony for Bryan Watkins came from:

-Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department

-Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company

-New Bethlehem Fire Company #1

-Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association

-Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department

-Oliver Township Fire Company

-Sligo Volunteer Fire Department

-Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company

-Clarion Hospital EMS



Kiehl smiled when remembering his fellow firefighter.

“I’ve worked under him in committees. He had worked under me in the fire police force. He’s always been around for every event. Bryan Watkins was always there.

“He was involved in everything and was definitely always up for a good laugh,” Kiehl said with a chuckle.

Watkins was actively coordinating several fundraising activities, including “A Night at the Races,” scheduled for March 28.

Keil hopes that the fundraiser will continue.

While all firefighters need to be committed, Kiehl said Watkins went above and beyond in his service.

“You really have to be dedicated, because it’s not easy. His will be big boots to fill.”

(Photos courtesy Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department)

