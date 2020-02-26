Featured Local Job: Insurance Customer Service Representative

Burns and Burns Associates, Inc. is looking to better their company by hiring motivated workers who care about our customers.

With a family-oriented office environment, Burns and Burns Insurance is searching for a qualified candidate who is ready and willing to learn how to best serve their clients.

There is no ceiling to your success!

Responsibilities

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Service a designated group of customers, manage and press customer requests including changes to policies; review billings, account reviews, and endorsements.

Provide quotes, proposals, and bind coverage as needed according to insurer guidelines.

Provide support to producers and/or Senior Account Executives: The CSR should be responsive to customer inquiries and requests, in order to foster new-business opportunities (including by identifying cross-selling opportunities), maintaining customer relationships and building customer loyalty.

Conducts periodic service calls for designated customers

Qualifications/ Skills

Education: High school diploma

Experience: insurance experience is a plus

As well as:

Strong time management skills Attention to detail- job requires being careful about details and completing tasks thoroughly Integrity- job requires being honest and ethical Concern for others- job requires being sensitive to others’ needs, feelings, and being helpful on the job Adaptability- job requires being open to change and to consider variety in the workplace Initiative- job requires a willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Burns and Burns Benefits/ Offerings

Family-oriented environment/culture

Vacation and sick time

Paid holidays

401K & profit sharing

Health insurance, flexible spending account, group life insurance, long-term disability

Multiple carrier appointments. Unlike captive agents, we represent over 60 carriers, which means we are able to assist our clients with more options to best fit their needs

EOE

Email resume to mlbaumcratz@burnsandburns.com or send to the following address:

PO Box 786

Clarion, PA 16214

