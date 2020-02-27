School Closings and Delays for Thursday, February 27, 2020

A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, February 27, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 6:36 a.m., February 27, 2020.

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED

Child Development Centers – Crawford Co. – No Morning Bus Service

Child Development Centers – Venango Co. – No Morning Bus Service

Christian Life Academy – two-hour delay

Cranberry Area School District – two-hour delay

Crawford Central School District – two-hour delay

Crawford County Career and Technical Center – two-hour delay

Forest Area School District – two-hour delay

Franklin Area School District – two-hour delay

Meadville Cooperative Preschool 0 Opening at 11:30 a.m.

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – two-hour delay

Oil City Area School District – two-hour delay

Penncrest School District – two-hour delay

Rainbow Connection Preschool – Meadville – AM Class CANCELLED

Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay

Titusville Area School District – two-hour delay

Valley Grove School District – two-hour delay

Venango Region Catholic School – two-hour delay (School doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

Venango County Area Vo Tech – two-hour delay

Warren County School District – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

