School Closings and Delays for Thursday, February 27, 2020
A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Thursday, February 27, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.
UPDATED: 6:36 a.m., February 27, 2020.
SCHOOLS:
AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED
Child Development Centers – Crawford Co. – No Morning Bus Service
Child Development Centers – Venango Co. – No Morning Bus Service
Christian Life Academy – two-hour delay
Cranberry Area School District – two-hour delay
Crawford Central School District – two-hour delay
Crawford County Career and Technical Center – two-hour delay
Forest Area School District – two-hour delay
Franklin Area School District – two-hour delay
Meadville Cooperative Preschool 0 Opening at 11:30 a.m.
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – two-hour delay
Oil City Area School District – two-hour delay
Penncrest School District – two-hour delay
Rainbow Connection Preschool – Meadville – AM Class CANCELLED
Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay
Titusville Area School District – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – two-hour delay
Venango Region Catholic School – two-hour delay (School doors open at 9:30 a.m.)
Venango County Area Vo Tech – two-hour delay
Warren County School District – two-hour delay
