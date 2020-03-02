Joyce L. Jordan, 65, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Born on March 20, 1954 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Russell T. and Louise (Glinkerman) Jordan.

Joyce was a 1972 graduate of Clarion High School, then attended Clarion State College graduating in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree, and in 1978 with a Master’s degree both in Education.

She had been employed as a teacher for the Bradford Area School system from 1978 until she retired in June of 2008.

Joyce was an very active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a ordained Deacon and Elder, she served as youth group advisor, sunday school teacher, and member of Silver Link Society.

She was also a member of PSAR, AAUW, Red Hats and the 50Plus Group.

Surviving is one sister, Karen J. (Paul) Gause, of Wynnewood and two brothers, Dale C. Jordan, of Glen Allen, VA, and Frederick R. Jordan, of Clarion.

Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be announced in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 54 E. Corydon St. Bradford, PA 16701, Bradford Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

