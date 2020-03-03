Leila Shirley Hutchinson Hale, 88, of Oil City died peacefully on February 29, 2020 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born September 18, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Charles M. and Esther J. (Rhodes) Hutchinson.

Leila attended Cherry Tree Schools.

She loved to crochet and do word puzzles.

She enjoyed flowers, spending time with her dogs Ozzie and Cooper and her cat Chrissy, and most of all spending time with her family, sitting on her glider outside.

Leila was a Christian her entire life.

On February 2, 1949, she was married to Richard R. Hale Jr. and they spent 19 years together until his death.

He preceded her in death on December 3, 1968.

Together, Leila and Richard had 15 children, Harvey H. (Rhea) Hale, Bonnie L. (Charles) Anderson, Patricia A. (William, who is deceased) Goodman, Diane M. Hale (deceased), Karen Roxann Hale (deceased), Sandra S. Hale (deceased), Janie Lou Hale (deceased), Paula J. Covington, Richard R. Hale III (Nancie Harris), David L. (Tammy) Hale (deceased), Michael J. Hale (deceased), Shirley (Clarence, who is deceased) Swires, Shelley Hale, Charles T. Hale and Joseph D. (Jillian) Hale.

She has an army of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

Also, surviving is her sister Pauline Moneypenny.

She was also preceded by her parents, her in-laws, her sister, Dorothy Shontz, a brother, Gerald Hutchinson and by several grandchildren, Alfred R. Covington, Deborah Taylor, Donald Taylor, Amy Jo Chaney, Shawn Hale, Wayne Hale, Brian Goodman and Kenny Goodman.

Per Leila’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with the final arrangements.

A memorial service will be planned at the family’s convenience in the future.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.