Arthur E. Gross, age 82 of Limestone, Pa. died 3/2/20 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Clarion on 7/15/1937, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Clara O. Chandler Gross, who both preceded him in death.

He was an Army Spec 4 veteran serving from 1960 to 1962.

Mr. Gross retired from the Railroad, LEF&C retiring in 1999.

He also worked at the Mayfield Golf Course.

Surviving are three sons, Shawn M. Gross and his wife Kelly of Meadville, Pa., Richard A. Gross of Huntington, WV, and William D. Gross of Grinestone, Pa.; three Grandsons, Ethan M. Gross, Mason A. Gross of Huntington, WV, and Logan M. Gross of Meadville, Pa.; three Granddaughters, Ashley D. Gross, Kimberly M. Rodriguez, and Courtney M. Rodriguez; and two sisters, Dorothy Courson and Ruby Hetrick.

Mr. Gross was preceded in death by parents Donald and Clara Gross of Mechanicsville, and three brothers, Warren Gross, Noble Gross, and George Gross.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 AM till time of services at 11:00 AM at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

