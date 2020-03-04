Richard Wolbert Jr, “Pappy” and “Pop-Pop”, age 84, of Newport News, Virginia, and formerly of Lucinda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the VA Palliative Care Hospice in Hampton, VA.

Born January 18, 1936, in Lucinda, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Richard Wolbert Sr. and Helen Callihan Wolbert.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Lucinda and proudly served our country in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War Era.

He worked as an electrician for many years.

Service was important to Rich.

After his move to Virginia, he found joy in helping military veterans by volunteering at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 13 in York County Virginia.

The men and women at Chapter 13 fondly referred to Rich as “Pappy”, a nickname that he loved.

Pappy’s treasured activities include hunting, visiting with family and friends, hunting, working crossword puzzles, hunting, reading, hunting, volunteering, and talking about hunting.

Pappy was a member of Antler Club of Lucinda, American Legion Post 368 in Newport News, and DAV Chapter 13.

He belonged to St. Jerome Catholic Church in Newport News.

Pappy is survived by two daughters, Rita Wolbert Heinrich and her partner Randy Palmer of Newport News and Kathleen (James C.) Wolbert Beveridge of Harrisburg; nine grandchildren, Richard Wolbert IV, Marybeth Janet (Daniel) Richardson, Ben Wolbert, Kaylee Wolbert, Jennifer (George) Beveridge Ward, Joseph (Joanna) Beveridge, Julie Beveridge, Jacob Heinrich, and Trey Heinrich; three great-granddaughters, a brother Jim (Joyce) Wolbert of Knox, and three sisters, Joyce Rapp and Kate Miller of Shippenville and Joyce Ann Shaffer of Leeper.

In addition to his parents, Pappy was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, two sons, Richard III and Kenneth, and a brother Dennis.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Newport News, VA.

Interment will be in St. Jerome Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to DAV Chapter 13, 1700 George Washington Memorial Highway E, Yorktown, VA 23693.

Weymouth Funeral Home of Newport News is handling funeral arrangements

