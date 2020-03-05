Thomas K. McGuire, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Franklin on September 25, 1954 he was the son of the late John J. and Dorothy Sheasley McGuire.

Tom was a graduate of Franklin High School.

He worked for 20 years as a Police Officer in the Franklin Police Department before retiring.

After retirement, Tom worked for UPMC Northwest as a Courier and also Hand in Hand Christian Counseling as a driver.

In his earlier years he was an avid Golfer and he always enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving is his daughter, Kelly Lucas and her fiancé Roger Hunter of Meadville and his son Travis McGuire and wife Mayra of Long Beach, CA; a grandson, Dylan Lucas of Meadville; a sister Jan Barr and her husband Dan of Elmira, NY and a niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 5:30 P.M. Friday.

Memorial donations may be made to Hand in Hand Christian Counseling, 118 Grant St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

