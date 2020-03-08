Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Poke Cake

This moist and flavorful cake will become a family favorite!

Coconut Poke Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package white cake mix

1 – 15 oz. can cream of coconut

1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 – 16 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions, using a 13×9-inch baking pan.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream of coconut and milk. Remove cake from oven; place on a wire rack. Using a wooden skewer, pierce top of cake to within one inch of edge; twist skewer gently to make slightly larger holes. Spoon milk mixture evenly over cake, being careful to fill each hole. Cool completely.

~Spread whipped topping over cake; sprinkle with coconut. Refrigerate until serving.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.