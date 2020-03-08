 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Poke Cake

Sunday, March 8, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This moist and flavorful cake will become a family favorite!

Coconut Poke Cake

Ingredients

1 – regular size package white cake mix
1 – 15 oz. can cream of coconut
1 – 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1 – 16 oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions, using a 13×9-inch baking pan.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix cream of coconut and milk. Remove cake from oven; place on a wire rack. Using a wooden skewer, pierce top of cake to within one inch of edge; twist skewer gently to make slightly larger holes. Spoon milk mixture evenly over cake, being careful to fill each hole. Cool completely.

~Spread whipped topping over cake; sprinkle with coconut. Refrigerate until serving.


