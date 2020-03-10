Pamela L. Riffe, 61, of Transfer, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at UPMC Passavant-McCandless in Pittsburgh.

Born October 24, 1958 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Larry Longwell and Bertha Blakley.

She was married to Larry L. Riffe; he survives her.

For over 30 years, Pam was a caregiver.

Her last place of employment was at Home Instead, a personal care company where people knew her as “the best caregiver there was.”

In her spare time, Pam and her husband loved car racing and could often be found at the tracks.

She also enjoyed finding a good bargain at a yard sale or flea market with some of her closest friends.

In addition to her husband, Pam is survived by her son, Dan Prichard and his wife, Angel, of Titusville; her daughter, Patricia Riffe of Mercer; her four grandchildren, Samantha N. Prichard, Andrew M. Prichard, Rachel A. Gladis, and Maisie Renea Lynn Bees; and by her brother, Larry R. Longwell of Franklin.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Pam will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 10 am at the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Beck, racetrack chaplain, officiating.

Pam will be laid to rest in Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pam’s honor to the Steve King Foundation, which helps injured race car drivers, at 621 Benton Street, Jetmore, KS 67854.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

