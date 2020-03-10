Russell Joseph Cataldo, Sr., age 73, of Knox, passed away Sunday afternoon March 8, 2020, at his home, from the effects of Agent Orange.

Born April 29, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph Cataldo and Carmella Dolce Panttaleo.

He married the former Carol Fye on August 4, 1968 and she survives.

Russ served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, earning two bronze stars.

He served aboard the USS Davis DD937.

His service included the Dominican Republic Conflict, Vietnam, and was the first ship to pull alongside the USS Liberty.

He worked at Joy Manufacturing; Kerr Skill Center in Titusville as an instructor, and retired from Penelec with 20 years of service.

With the help of many others, Russ founded the Knox Volunteer Ambulance Company and was an EMT instructor for many years.

He was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Knox.

Russ enjoyed working in his woodshop.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; two children, Russell J. Cataldo II and his wife, Chris, of Knox and Christina L. Cataldo and her husband, Danny Russell, of San Diego, California; two grandsons, Blake Cataldo and his wife, Olivia, of Baltimore, Maryland and Seth Cataldo of Knox.

Russ is also survived by four great grandchildren, Eisley, Rosie and Laken Cataldo of Baltimore, Maryland and Kaleb Cataldo of Knox, and one brother, Pat Gino of Reading.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home with Reverend Ken Tack officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 in the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery by the Berlin- Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Russell J. Cataldo, Sr. to Aseracare, 12664 Route 19 S, Waterford, PA 16441 or to the charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Russ’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

