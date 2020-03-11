It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Jill Suzanne Fetzer on March 4, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

She was born on July 20, 1978 in Clarion, Pa. Jill was the daughter of William K. Fetzer and Elise Fetzer.

She was preceded in death by her father on March 11, 2019.

Jill is survived by her grandmother, Helen L. Fetzer of Haines City, FL; mother, Elise Fetzer of Clarion; sisters, Jocelyn(Fetzer) Judah (Billy) of Chesapeake, VA and Jamie Fetzer of Clarion; and niece and nephew, Peyton and Trey Judah of Chesapeake, VA.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone School.

After high school, Jill earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Clarion University and pursued a career in social work.

She was employed as a Case Manager/Care Coordinator for Milestone Centers in Pittsburgh, Pa.

A Funeral Service for family and friends will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214 with Rev. Bruce Wilson from The Trinity Point Church of God officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

