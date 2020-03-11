Robert H. “Bob” Myers, 89, of Knox went home to be with the Lord and his family in heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was born March 11, 1930 at home, a beloved son of the late Homer and Gladys Myers.

Bob was a graduate in the 1949 class of Sligo High School.

Mr. Myers was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the United States Army as a Recon Sergeant, Forward Observer for the 38th Field Artillery, 2nd Divisions.

He retired in 1995 from the Clarion County Career Center where he was a Building Construction Instructor.

He started his career building homes, later constructing modular homes as an employee of Imperial Homes.

He also installed kitchens for the House of Kitchens.

Bob worked in some form of carpentry all of his life.

Mr. Myers was a member of the Clarion Nazarene Church and later attended the Knox United Methodist Church.

On December 23, 1978, he married Barbara J. Myers and she survives him today.

Bob loved reading his Bible daily, old hymns and older country songs, had a passion for music, playing the guitar and organ and enjoyed games with his family and friends.

He and his wife loved to travel together and visit friends.

Bob is survived by his five children from his previous marriage, Chris Myers and his wife Deb of Knox, Scott Myers and his wife Sandy of Knox, Mark Myers and his wife Elaine of Marble, Mike Myers and his wife Denise of Iowa and Malinda Myers of Knox.

He also raised two daughters from his marriage to Barbara, Christina Cataldo and her husband Russ of Knox and Brenda Brown and her husband Michael of Arizona.

He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Jessica Boltnar and her husband Tomas, Derek Myers and his wife Tracy, Taylor Myers and his wife Chrissy, Blake Cataldo and his wife Olivia, Alyssa Sharp and her husband Anthony, Tiffany Myers, Drew Myers and his wife Lindsey, Seth Cataldo, Christian Brown and Emily Brown; fourteen great grandchildren, Dominik, Stella and Daisy Boltnar, Alexis and Brielle Myers, Lilly, and Hudson Sharp, Eisley, Laken and Roselyn Cataldo, Adalynn Brown, Kaleb Cataldo and Kennedy and Dorothy Myers; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell and sisters-in-law, Pauline and Marion of Clarion; sister Evangeline and brother-in-law Vance Barnett of Knox; and twin sister Betty and brother in law Richard Fogle of Erie.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox, and from 1 to 2 PM Sunday at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox.

Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Church with Rev. Charles Jack and Rev. Wade Barto co-officiating.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Cemetery in Strattanville.

Knox American Legion Post 720 will perform military honors on Sunday, 2 PM at the church.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214, the Help Fund at Knox United Methodist Church, PO Box 307, Knox, PA 16232 or Clarion County Veterans Affairs, Administration Bldg, Room 108, 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

