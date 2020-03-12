Karen L. Kriebel, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1953 in Brookville, Pa. to Richard “Mick” and Lois G. (Anthony) McGuire.

Karen worked for Clarion Hospital in the dietary department as a cook.

She loved cooking, gardening, flowers, watching cooking shows and spending time with her family around a fire.

Karen was very dedicated to her mother. She will be lovingly remembered as strong, yet stubborn and for her great sense of humor.

Her memory will be cherished by her mother; one son, Philip E. Kriebel, Jr. of Rimersburg; two daughters, Bridget R. Hess and husband, Frank of Rimersburg and Jennifer L. Gilhousen and husband, Matt of Brookville; six grandchildren, Zachary, Alison, David Mac, Kati, Trenton and Avery; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Melody Simpson and fiancée, Richard and Chris Kunselman and fiancée, Alan, all of Rimersburg.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Mick.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, with Rev. John Bargar officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karen’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Karen’s family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.