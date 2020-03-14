Featured Local Job: Production Worker

RenovEx, Inc, in Barkeyville, PA is seeking seasonal production workers for their propane grill cylinder plant.

Night, evening, and weekend shifts are available.

Competitive wage starts at $14 hour plus incentive.

Workers are responsible for operating equipment in a production facility and preparing propane grill cylinders for distribution.

Duties include:

Operating machinery to assist on the production process.

Inspecting finished propane cylinders for defects to ensure quality.

Communicating effectively with coworkers to ensure efficient production and deadlines are met.

Moving grill cylinder as required.

Must be 18 years or older and must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Please apply on indeed.com or email Nate: nbeggs@gossgas.com

