Featured Local Job: Production Worker

Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

RenovEx-now-hiring2RenovEx, Inc, in Barkeyville, PA is seeking seasonal production workers for their propane grill cylinder plant.

Night, evening, and weekend shifts are available.

Competitive wage starts at $14 hour plus incentive.

Workers are responsible for operating equipment in a production facility and preparing propane grill cylinders for distribution.

Duties include:

  • Operating machinery to assist on the production process.
  • Inspecting finished propane cylinders for defects to ensure quality.
  • Communicating effectively with coworkers to ensure efficient production and deadlines are met.
  • Moving grill cylinder as required.

Must be 18 years or older and must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Please apply on indeed.com or email Nate: nbeggs@gossgas.com


