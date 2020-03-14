Man Jailed for Theft of Guns in Rimersburg

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 21-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stole several guns from a Rimersburg residence.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police on March 10 filed the following criminal charges against Jacob Tyler Rupert, of Kittanning:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

The charges are the result of an investigation of a burglary that occurred at a residence on Long Lane in Rimersburg in Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Cyphert, of PSP Clarion, around 3:11 p.m. on February 24, a known individual reported a burglary that occurred at the above-described location.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Jacob Tyler Rupert went into the victim’s basement and gained access to a gun safe around 12:20 p.m. on February 22, the complaint indicates.

Security camera footage showed Rupert gaining access to the safe; The victim and another individual were able to identify Rupert in the footage, according to the complaint.

In a police interview, Rupert reportedly admitted to removing guns from the safe at the residence and stated he “made a huge mistake.” He also provided a written statement acknowledging his actions and admitting to the crime, the complaint states.

Rupert was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, with Judge Miller presiding.

