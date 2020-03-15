Car Crashes into House in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A car crashed into a Clarion Borough home early Sunday morning.

(Photo by Joe Hnat)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in for a crash on Frampton Street Extension at 1:40 a.m.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose #1, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 3:50 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

