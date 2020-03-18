CEC Restricting Building Access in Response to COVID-19

PARKER, Pa. – In order to maintain the health and safety of members and employees, Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is restricting access to the office and lobby area to reduce exposure to COVID-19. This is effective immediately and until further notice.

Employees are still working and responding to member needs. Members can continue calling 800-521-0570 for member services, 800-282-8610 to report an outage, or visiting www.central.coop for questions, concerns, or issues. Additionally, a drop box is still available outside of the entrance of CEC’s office for payments or required documents.

CEC’s top priority is the health and safety of members, employees, and the community — while continuing to maintain the essential service they provide. Therefore, CEC will be implementing processes and procedures designed to limit exposure to the virus and ensure workforce availability. However, there may be delays in the processing of non-essential services.

CEC will continue monitoring COVID-19 information recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other official sources on a regular basis. CEC will update members on any significant developments as they become available.

CEC appreciates everyone’s patience, understanding, and cooperation during this unprecedented circumstance. Please know that all efforts being taken are to ensure that CEC remains able to serve you – the members.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

