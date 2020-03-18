Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

A rich and chocolatey treat!

Hot Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

2-1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 – 11-1/2 oz. package milk chocolate chips

1 cup marshmallow creme

1 cup finely crushed peppermint candies

Directions

~Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. Combine the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.

~Drop by tablespoonfuls two inches apart onto greased baking sheets.

~Bake at 375° for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are cracked. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

~In a microwave, melt chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Drop a teaspoonful of marshmallow creme into the center of each cookie. Dip half of each cookie into melted chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Immediately sprinkle with candies. Place on waxed paper and let stand until set.

~Store in an airtight container.

~Makes about 3-1/2 dozen.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.