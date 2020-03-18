AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Plunge; Oil Prices Drop Below $30 Mark

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 12 cents cheaper this week at $2.489 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

While prices were down across the board, locally, the highest rates were paid by drivers in Venango County with an average of $2.589 for a gallon of unleaded regular.

Consumers in Clarion county were paying $2.522.

Jefferson county motorists were paying the lowest for gasoline at $2.490.

On the week, motorists in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw average declines of 6 to 15 cents. Maine ($2.21) saw the most significant weekly difference of any state in the region (-15 cents). State gas price averages are $2.50 or less for every state in the region. New York ($2.48), Washington, D.C. ($2.47), and Pennsylvania ($2.46) carry the highest averages in the region while North Carolina ($2.07) and Virginia ($2.06) have the cheapest regional averages.

“The national gas price average is 13 cents cheaper on the week and nearly 20 cents less than the beginning of the month. These are significant decreases in just 7 and 16 days,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2/gallon before the end of March.”

Gasoline stocks built by 400,000 barrels, bumping total regional stock levels to nearly 64 million barrels. More positive news for the region was revealed in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report: refinery utilization increased for the first time since early January, up by almost three percentage points to nearly 59%. In the coming week, regional gas prices are likely to continue to follow the national trend of pushing cheaper.

This week’s average prices:

Western Pennsylvania Average – $2.489

Average price last week – $2.604

Average price a year ago – $2.791

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.499 Brookville

$2.399 Oil City

$2.502 Clarion

$2.474 Du Bois

$2.640 Erie

$2.494 Butler

$2.275 Altoona

$2.362 Greensburg

$2.513 Indiana

$2.426 Jeannette

$2.506 Kittanning

$2.443 Latrobe

$2.586 Meadville

$2.612 Mercer

$2.542 Pittsburgh

$2.540 Sharon

On the National Front

As crude oil prices trending slightly below $30/barrel today, Americans are seeing pump prices plummet across the country. On the week, gas price averages in 35 states decreased by double-digits, pushing the national average to $2.25, the cheapest price point of the year.

AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with a chance of the national average nearing $2/gallon.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate, a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing, increased by 23 cents to settle at $31.73.

Fears about COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed prices lower last week.

After President Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Energy would purchase oil to top off the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, crude prices rallied briefly. However, the announcement is unlikely to help increase crude prices further since the limited number of barrels the U.S. could purchase is small when compared to the dramatic reduction in global crude demand.

Moving into this week, crude prices are likely to continue decreasing as the world grapples with how to contain the ongoing international public health crisis and associated economic challenges that could lead to a global recession. Until the price war ends and fears about COVID-19 subside, domestic crude prices are likely to remain low.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.