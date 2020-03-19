Clarion Woman Facing Charges After Struggle Over Lizard Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman waived her hearing on Tuesday on criminal charges related to an incident in which she allegedly struck a female juvenile and injured a male juvenile following a dispute over a lizard.

According to court documents, the following charges against 48-year-old Tina Louise McClelland were waived for court on Tuesday, March 17:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

McClelland remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:56 p.m. on Friday, February 21, Officers Wright, Foust, and Maxwell, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, were dispatched to a residence on Penn Avenue for an active domestic dispute.

The officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a known juvenile who reported that she and Tina McClelland were arguing over a pet lizard. The juvenile stated McClelland was drunk and was attempting to take the lizard out of its aquarium. The juvenile then put her foot on the aquarium to prevent McClelland from hurting the animal, according to the complaint.

The juvenile told police McClelland pushed her foot off the aquarium twice, then punched her in her left calf. The juvenile reported McClelland then grabbed her by the throat, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the juvenile stated a known male juvenile then became involved and removed McClelland’s hand from the female juvenile’s throat and tackled McClelland. The male juvenile and McClelland then became involved in a struggle.

The known male juvenile suffered injuries to his face from the incident and was transported to the Clarion Hospital, the complaint indicates.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Monday, February 24.

