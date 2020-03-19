Featured Local Job: Medical Billing Specialist

A Medical Billing Specialist is needed for full-time hours for a busy practice.

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree in Business, Health Care Administration, or relevant field and two years of experience with medical billing.

This position requires a solid understanding of billing software, electronic medical records, and authorizations for services. Applicant must be able to manage time effectively, possess excellent communication skills, and have strong organizational ability.

This position offers excellent compensation, paid training, a benefit package for full-time employees, and a supportive work environment.

Email resume, cover letter, and references to hopethrutherapy@gmail.com by March 18, 2020.



