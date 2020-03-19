Police Receive Tip on Megan’s Law Violation in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a possible Megan’s Law violation in Toby Township.

The Clarion PSP station received a tip that a Megan’s Law violation had occurred when a known suspect failed to correct or update his residence within three days of a change.

Police say the violation occurred between December 19, 2019, and February 5, 2020, at a location on State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

