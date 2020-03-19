SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Gives Advice on Amazon Returns
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Amazon has implemented a new option for returns that works great for those who use the UPS Shipping Station at Riverhill Battery Warehouse.
The UPS printed label is a very easy and fast way to get your returns where they need to go. The easiest way to do this is using the printed label option for your code.
Need help printing the label?
Email your label to the friendly folks at Riverhill Battery Warehouse at upsriverhill@gmail.com, and they will print it for you!
If you already submitted a return using the QR Code, then login to your Amazon account to cancel the return using the QR Code. You can then request the return with a UPS Label which can then be printed and shipped at Riverhill Battery Warehouse.
Have questions?
Please call the Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 or visit them at 11041 Route 322, Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
