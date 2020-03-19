 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Gives Advice on Amazon Returns

Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-battery-warehouseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Amazon has implemented a new option for returns that works great for those who use the UPS Shipping Station at Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

The UPS printed label is a very easy and fast way to get your returns where they need to go. The easiest way to do this is using the printed label option for your code.

riverhill battery ups return

Need help printing the label?

Email your label to the friendly folks at Riverhill Battery Warehouse at upsriverhill@gmail.com, and they will print it for you!

If you already submitted a return using the QR Code, then login to your Amazon account to cancel the return using the QR Code. You can then request the return with a UPS Label which can then be printed and shipped at Riverhill Battery Warehouse.

Have questions?

Please call the Riverhill Battery Warehouse at 814-227-2123 or visit them at 11041 Route 322, Shippenville, Pennsylvania 16254.

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.