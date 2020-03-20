Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Margarita Chicken Quesadillas

Serve this sweet and savory dish with a side of Mexican rice!

Margarita Chicken Quesadillas

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 ounces each)

3/4 cup thawed frozen limeade concentrate

1 large onion, sliced

1 medium sweet orange pepper, julienned

1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 10-inch flour tortillas

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

~Place chicken in a large bowl. Add limeade concentrate and toss to coat. Cover bowl; refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight.

~In a large nonstick skillet, saute the onion and sweet peppers in oil until tender; season with salt and pepper. Remove and set aside; wipe out skillet. Drain chicken and discard marinade.

~Grill chicken, covered, on a greased rack over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat for five to eight minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165°. Cut chicken into 1/4-in. strips; set aside. On half of each tortilla, layer Monterey Jack cheese, chicken, pepper mixture, and cheddar cheese; fold over. Combine butter and lime juice; brush over tortillas.

~In same skillet used to cook vegetables, cook quesadillas over medium heat until cheese is melted, two to three minutes per side. Keep warm in oven while cooking remaining quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla into four wedges. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve with lime wedges.

